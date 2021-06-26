हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Memo on resumption of DA to govt employees fake, says PIB

New Delhi: Around 52 lakh central government employees and 60 lakh pensioners were waiting for the special meeting which was scheduled for Saturday in regards payment of dearness allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) arrears.

Though there are no details available on what transpired in the meeting, a letter signed by Finance Secretary TV Somanathan started making rounds on social media which has now been declared a fake letter. 

The Press and Information Bureau (PIB) of the Government of India said that the letter, which is going viral on social media, is fake and further truth about the memo is being ascertained.

On Saturday, the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), the Union Ministry of Finance (Finance Ministry) and officials of the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) meet on the issue of DA and DR.

It was expected that with the end of this meeting, the wait of 52 lakh central government employees and 60 lakh pensioners for increasing DA and DR in July may end.

