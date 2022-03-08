हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
7th Pay Commission

7th pay commission: Modi government may announce DA hike on March 16? Read latest updates

Media reports say that the big decision on DA hike could infact come before Holi itself.

7th pay commission: Modi government may announce DA hike on March 16? Read latest updates

New Delhi: 7th pay commission latest update --The dearness allowance of central government employees could increase by an additional 3% to 34%. According to previous media reports, the government was to make an official statement any time before Holi. 

However a fresh report in Zeebiz is stating that a big decision on the same could infact come on March 16 i.e before Holi itself.

Based on the AICPI Index year 2001, in the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers, there has been a decrease of one point in the index for December 2021. With this, the index has gone up to 361 points. The 12-month index average for dearness allowance stands at 351.33. So, based on this average index, the Dearness allowance stands at 34.04%. But since dearness allowance is calculated in round figure only, a total of 34% dearness allowance is what the central government might be getting for payment starting January 2022.

The central employees are also waiting for the Modi government to announce a hike in the fitment factor which will in turn push the minimum wages of central employees higher. The central government employees unions have long been demanding for hiking  minimum pay of Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 and fitment factor be raised from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. According to media reports, the fitment factor of central employees can be decided soon. This means that there will be a big increase in the basic salary of the government employees.

If the government makes announcement regarding the hike in fitment factor of central employees, then their salary will consequently increase. In fact, with the increase in fitment factor, the minimum wage will also increase. Employees are currently getting salary under fitment factor on the basis of 2.57 percent, which if increased to 3.68 percent, there will be an increase of Rs 8,000 in the minimum salary of the employees. This means the minimum pay of the central government employees will be hiked from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
7th Pay Commission7th CPC7th Pay Commission latest update7th pay commission news7th CPC newsDearness AllowanceDearness Allowance hikeDearness allowance 2021
Next
Story

Axis Bank revises FD interest rates effective 8 March 2022- Check new fixed deposit rates here

Must Watch

PT9M39S

Ukraine Russia War Update: Today is the 13th day of Russia-Ukraine war, see 50 big news