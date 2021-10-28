Aadhaar Card Update: Check how many times you can change name, birth date, gender

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card is undoubtedly one of the most crucial documents for Indians that are required for several official purposes. The document is widely accepted by several public and private departments for identification purposes since it carries not just personal details but also biometric information of individuals. That’s why, it’s very important to update the name, address, phone number, and birth date on Aadhaar Card whenever required.

The changes in the Aadhaar Card are handled by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). However, the UIDAI, in 2019, had announced that there is a limit on the number of times one can change details such as name, date of birth and gender in the Aadhaar Card.

Aadhaar cardholders can make several such changes online while for a few, they have no option but to visit nearby Aadhaar Enrolment centres for updates. UIDAI also charges a small fee from cardholders to make the changes in the document. However, as mentioned above, you can make certain changes only a few times.

How many times you can update your name on Aadhaar Card?

UIDAI, in its official announcement, has made it clear that cardholders can change their names on the Aadhaar Card a maximum of two times.

How many times you can update your date of birth on the Aadhaar Card?

For date of birth, the UIDAI has even stricter rules, as cardholders can update the address on Aadhaar Card just once. Moreover, they can change the birth year in a maximum range of plus or minus three years of the birth date mentioned in the Aadhaar.

How many times you can update your gender of birth on the Aadhaar Card?

Similar to the rules related to the date of the birth change, cardholders can change the gender on Aadhaar Card just once, UIDAI had mentioned its memorandum published two years ago in 2019.

However, there are certain exceptions that can come into play if the cardholders want to change name, date of birth or gender on the Aadhaar card beyond the maximum number of times allowed by UIDAI.

