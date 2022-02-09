Aadhaar Card Update: Check how to change phone number on Aadhaar

New Delhi: Aadhaar card is one of the most crucial documents required for availing of vailing various services offered by state and private agencies in the country. For the uninitiated, an Aadhaar card is a 12 digit unique identity number provided to Indians.

The document has cardholders’ names, addresses, phone numbers, and biometric details, among others.

Since your phone number is linked to your Aadhaar card, it becomes important that your number should remain updated in the database of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar card managing authority.

For instance, if you’re opening a neo-bank account or applying for a loan, you should have your Aadhaar Card linked to your mobile number. Several other KYC-based online services also require you to link your Aadhaar and mobile numbers.

However, for some reason, if you have changed the mobile number and it isn’t linked to your Aadhaar card, you need not worry, as you can update the detail via UIDAI and your nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Steps to change mobile number on Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Go to the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/ and visit the online appointment portal or enter the URL https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/bookappointment.aspx in the URL box.

Step 2: Select location and click on the proceed to ‘Book an Appointment’ at Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Step 2: Take a print out of the Aadhaar Update/Correction form and enter the details.

Step 3: Provide the form to an Aadhaar executive at your nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre on the appointment time.

Step 4: Pay for the Aadhaar Card photo change service.

Step 5: You will get an acknowledgement slip with the URN from the executive.

Step 6: Use the URN to check the status of the number change request.

Step 7: Your mobile number will get updated within 3 months.

