Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how change Aadhaar photo

New Delhi: Are you dissatisfied with the way you appear on your Aadhaar card? There's an easy technique to replace the old photo with a fresh one. Simply follow the steps outlined below to update your Aadhaar photo.

Step 1: You must go to the nearest Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centre to alter your Aadhaar photo. To find the closest centre, go to this website.

Step 2: After that, you'll need to obtain an Aadhaar enrolment form. You can download the form from UIDAI's official website to make the process easier.

Step 3: Complete the form with all of the essential information.

Step 4: The completed form can then be shared with the Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centre in charge.

Step 5: After that, provide your biometric information.

Step 6: The executive from the Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centre will then take a photo of you to use as your new Aadhaar photo.

Step 7: You will need to pay a service fee to update the Biometrics details on your Aadhaar once the process is completed.

Step 8: After that, you'll get an acknowledgment slip with an Update Request Number on it (URN).

Step 9: On the official website, you can check the status of your photo modification request using the new URN.

Step 10: From the comfort of your own home, you may download the Aadhaar card with the new photo from the official UIDAI website.

It's worth noting that the upgrade procedure could take up to 90 days.

How to download Aadhaar card with a new/updated photo

Step 1: Visit https://uidai.gov.in/my-aadhaar/get-aadhaar.html to get your Aadhaar number.

Step 2: Select 'Download Aadhaar' from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar, Enrolment ID, or Virtual ID number.

Step 4: Fill in the captcha and click the 'Send OTP' button.

Step 5: Download your new Aadhaar card by entering the OTP issued to your registered cellphone number. You can also choose to print it.

