Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to change photo online

New Delhi: Aadhaar is one of India's most significant identity and address verification documents. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is the body in charge of the 12-digit ID verification system in India. It is linked to insurance policies, bank accounts, autos, and many other services and is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Citizens of India are required to have an Aadhaar card, which is utilised for both government-related initiatives and financial services. The name, gender, date of birth, photograph, and address of the individual are all included.

The UIDAI websites, uidai.gov.in and e-Aadhaar.uidai.gov.in, provide digital access to this information. Aadhaar is a vital identity evidence for Indian people. It is a 12-digit identification number that is used as proof of identity at workplaces, hotels, and other places.

On the UIDAI website, cardholders can update their Aadhaar Card information such as their name, phone number, and address.

They can update their Aadhaar card information by going to their nearest Aadhaar enrolment facility or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

Similarly, you must visit an Aadhaar Enrolment center/Aadhaar Sewa Kendra or go online to the UIDAI website to change or update your photograph.

Here are the steps to change or update the photo on the Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: The Aadhaar enrolment form can be downloaded from the UIDAI's official website.

Step 2: The information in the form must be completed.

Step 3: Following that, the executive present at the centre will use biometric verification to confirm the information supplied in the form.

Step 4: The photo will now be taken at the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre and Aadhaar Sewa Kendra by the executive.

Step 5: To change the images, you must now pay Rs 25 plus GST.

Step 6: The executive will provide the acknowledgment slip along with a new request number.

Step 7: Finally, you can use URN to get the status of the Aadhaar changes on UIDAI’s official website.

