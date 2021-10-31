Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to eSign or digitally sign your Aadhaar

New Delhi: The Aadhaar card is one of the most crucial papers because it is required for practically all official and bank-related transactions. And, in the post-COVID era, when people are moving away from paper to digital, having a digital copy of your Aadhaar card is always useful, especially when making certain online payments. It is critical to have your Aadhaar eSign confirmed while using your Aadhaar digitally.

eSign is an online electronic signature service that would allow an Aadhaar bearer to digitally sign a document, according to NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited (NSDL e-Gov), a licenced Certifying Authority (CA). This means that after biometric/one-time-password authentication, an Aadhaar bearer can now sign a document, eliminating the need for a paper-based application form or papers.

Benefits of eSign on Aadhaar

The electronic signature makes record administration easier and more convenient for everyone. The online service is likewise safe because the keys are deleted immediately after use. But that's not all; eSign has a number of advantages, including a) time savings, b) cost savings, c) remote access and improved user convenience, d) legal recognition, e) verifiable signature, f) signatory, user privacy concerns addressed, and g) environmental friendliness because no paper is wasted. Also Read: PF Update: EPFO warns PF account holders against online frauds; Here’s how to stay safe

Here's how to eSign the Aadhaar online:

Step 1: Open any web browser and type https://uidai.gov.in/ or https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in into the address bar.

Step 2: When you're on the website's homepage, right-click the "Validity Unknown" indicator.

Step 3: The Signature Verification Status window will now appear on the screen.

Step 4: Select 'Signature properties' from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: The option to "Show certificate" will then appear on your screen. Select it by clicking on it.

Step 6: Select ‘NIC Sub-CA for NIC 2011, National Informatics Centre' from the drop-down menu.

Step 7: Select the 'Add to Trusted Identity' option from the 'Trust' menu.

Step 8: Now proceed to the next stage and select the 'Validate signature' option.

Live TV

#mute