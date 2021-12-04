Aadhaar Card Update: How to download Aadhaar Card on your phone; check step-by-step process

New Delhi: Aadhaar cards are required almost everywhere for any type of government work. Of course, carrying a physical copy of your Aadhaar Card is not always possible. However, because your phone is your constant companion, obtaining a soft copy of your Aadhaar Card is the ideal way to protect yourself in the event of an emergency.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is in charge of everything Aadhaar-related, is always working on new services to assist users. In light of the pandemic, the UIDAI has stated that anyone with an Aadhaar card can download it online at any time and from any location.

For this purpose, the UIDAI has created an Aadhaar direct link, which allows users to download their 12-digit unique ID, which has become a vital document in many sectors of life. The direct Aadhaar website https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ can be used to obtain an Aadhaar card at any time.

"You can select to download 'Regular Aadhaar,' which shows the entire Aadhaar number, or 'Masked Aadhaar,' which just shows the last four digits," UIDAI had previously tweeted. Another video lesson demonstrated how to obtain an Aadhaar card online using the following link: https://t.co/C190bVXBCk. "You can select to download 'Regular Aadhaar,' which shows the entire Aadhaar number, or 'Masked Aadhaar,' which just shows the last four digits," according to the UIDAI Tweet.

How to Download Aadhaar card online

1. To begin, go to UIDAI's official website, eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in, and click on the 'Download Electronic Copy of Your Aadhaar' option.

2. Then, as your reference, select 'Aadhaar Number' and input the 12-digit unique ID in the box on the website. If you want to download a masked Aadhaar card, select 'I want a Masked Aadhaar' from the drop-down menu.

3. After that, select Send OTP, which will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

4. Tap the 'Submit' button after entering the OTP in the box.

5. You can get the PDF of your Aadhaar card after the OTP authentication is completed by selecting the 'Download Aadhaar' option.

6. The first four digits of your date of birth will be your password to access your Aadhaar card.

For future reference, save a PDF copy of your Aadhaar on your phone. For security reasons, the Masked Aadhaar will hide the first eight digits of your Aadhaar number. The UIDAI provides a helpline if you run into any problems or require any other support. The UIDAI announced the creation of a hotline number 1947 for any Aadhaar-related questions in a tweet earlier this year.

