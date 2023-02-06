Aadhaar-PAN Card Linking Deadline Ends Next Month: Check How to Link Aadhaar with Pan by Paying Penalty of Rs 1000

New Delhi: The deadline for linking the PAN card with the Aadhaar card has been extended by the income tax department several times. The last date to link the crucial documents is March 31, 2023.

The income tax department had noted that PAN cardholders failing to link the document with the Aadhaar card by March 31, 2023, will be left with an inoperative PAN. A fine of Rs 500 was to to be paid if such intimation was provided between 1 April 2022 and 30 June 2022. Following that, a Rs 1,000 fine is required to link Aadhaar and PAN.

Hence, if you have still not linked your Aadhaar card with you PAN card, you still can do so before your PAN becomes inoperative, by paying a penalty of Rs 1,000. If don't have an account, create one with your PAN as your user ID and set a password.

To link your Aadhaar PAN online, follow these steps:

Visit the official Income Tax e-filing website at www.incometax.gov.in.

Log in to the income tax portal using your login information.

A pop-up window emerge

If not, navigate to Profile Settings from the Menu Bar and pick the 'Link Aadhaar' option.

A new window will appear.

Enter your PAN number, Aadhaar details, name, and mobile number in the areas provided.

After validating the information, select the 'I agree to validate my Aadhaar details' option.

Now click the 'Continue' button.

A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Fill in the blanks on the screen and press the 'Validate' button.

After you have paid the penalty, your PAN-Aadhaar linkage will be completed.