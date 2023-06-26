Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline: Incorrect Name, DOB, Gender Mismatch Causing Trouble? Check How To Resolve It

New Delhi: The deadline for linking Aadhaar cards with PAN cards is rapidly approaching, with only four days remaining until June 30, 2023. It is crucial to complete this process in time to avoid facing penalties and inconveniences. Failure to link the two cards can result in the deactivation of the PAN card and hinder the income tax filing process for taxpayers. Those who miss the deadline will be subject to a penalty of Rs 1,000.

In recent times, numerous cases have emerged where users have faced challenges linking their Aadhaar cards to PAN cards due to discrepancies in their demographic details. This issue has caused considerable distress, as individuals are unsure about the necessary steps to take to resolve the problem and meet the looming deadline.

What Is Demographic Mismatch?

When you are linking PAN with Aadhaar, demographic mismatch may occur due to mismatch in:

Name

Date Of Birth

Gender

If you are facing the same problem that is hindering the linking process, scroll down to find the solution of the problem in a few simple steps.

What To Do If Demographic Mismatch Is Happening In PAN?

The user needs to go to www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html or ww.pan.utiitsl.com

You can select for changes or correction in existing PAN Data/ Reprint of PAN card in application type. After filing out required details, a token will generate that can be used for further completion of process or pending application.

Thereafter, you will be asked to apply for changes you want and submit the application. It is worth noting that a penalty of Rs 10,000 can be levied on possession of more than one PAN as per provision of section 272B of the Income Tax, 1961.

What To Do If Demographic Mismatch Is Happening In Aadhaar?

If there’s demographic mismatch in Aadhaar card, you need to visit https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/update

You can update your demographic information online. You just need to login via your Aadhaar number and OTP sent to your registered number.

Once you have completed the updating process whether in Aadhaar or PAN or both, you can try linking again here by yourself via visiting the site https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/forservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar.

What To Do If Linking Request Fails Even After?

You can avail the option of biometric based authentication by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50/- at dedicated centers of PAN service providers (Protean & UTIITSL).

However, you need to carry your PAN, Aadhaar and fee challan and avail the facility at the centers.