7th Commission Pay Scale: Apply for 116 faculty posts in AIIMS; check salary and other details

India’s premier educational institute All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for faculty posts in various departments on a direct recruitment/ deputation basis/ contract basis for retired faculty. These vacancies are provisional and are subject to variation and those selected will be paid a hefty amount as per the 7th Pay Commission pay scale.

Around 116 faculty members will be selected under this recruitment drive and the last date to submit the application is February 28, as per the AIIMS Mangalagiri official website.

To apply for this, the aspirants will have to submit their application only through online mode and the registration of applications will be available on AIIMS Mangalagiri website www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in till Feb 28.

There would be an application fee as the candidates belonging to UR and OBC categories need to Pay Rs 3,000 as application fee, while the same is Rs 2500 for SC/ST candidates. PwBD candidates have been exempted from paying an application fee.

Under the 7th pay commission, the professors will be paid salary in these brackets:

1.Professor Level 14A (168900 – 220400) as per 7thCPC with minimum pay Rs.1,68,900/ per month and other allowances as admissible

2 Additional Professor Level 13A2 (148200-211400) as per 7thCPC with minimum pay Rs 1,48,200 per month and other allowances as admissible.

3 Associate Professor Level 13A1 (138300-209200) as per 7thCPC with minimum pay Rs 1,38,300 per month and other allowances as admissible.

4 Assistant Professor Level 12 (101500-167400) as per 7thCPC with minimum pay Rs 1,01500 per month and other allowances as admissible.

Faculty members who will be employed on a contract basis will get:

A. Professor Rs.2,20,000/ per month

B. Additional Professor Rs. 2,00,000/ per month

C. Associate Professor Rs. 1,88,000/ per month

D. Assistant Professor Rs. 1,42,506/ per month

Age Limit:

1.Professor: Not exceeding 58 years as on closing date of online application

2.Additional Professor: Not exceeding 58 years as on closing date of online application

3.Associate Professor: Not exceeding 50 years as on closing date of online application

4.Assistant Professor: Not exceeding 50 years as on closing date of online application

Note: Relaxable by five (5) years in case of post reserved for SC /ST candidates and three (3) years for the post reserved for OBC candidate as per rules of the Govt. of India. Relaxation for Persons with Disabilities is admissible as per rules. Relaxation of Five (5) years for Government servants as per rules. No age relaxation would be available to SC/ST/OBC/PwBD Candidates applying for unreserved vacancies.