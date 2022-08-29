New Delhi: Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who frequently shares motivational stories on Mondays, tweeted that the incident reminded him of "tall egos" the day after Supertech's twin towers in Noida were demolished because they were built illegally. The structures, which housed 915 apartments and shops, were taller than Qutub Minar.

Mahindra Group chairman tweeted, "Why am I using the demolition of the Noida towers for #MondayMotivation? Because it reminds me of the dangers of letting our egos get too tall. Sometimes we need explosives to demolish the excess ego."

The Apex and Ceyane towers were demolished in a manner that was unprecedented in the nation. On Sunday, more than 3,700 kg of explosives were used to demolish the structures. From top to bottom, 2,650 columns were punctured with 9,640 holes for the purpose of demolishing the buildings. Additionally, geotextile fibre was wrapped around each alternate floor where drilling was done to stop chunks from flying out during the explosion.

The skyscrapers, also referred to as the Noida twin towers in Sector 93, were built by developer Supertech Ltd. They were dogged by controversy for years before the Supreme Court ordered their demolition last year.

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) and the builder, according to the Supreme Court, conspired to construct the towers illegally and without the consent of flat owners, as required by the Uttar Pradesh Apartment Act.