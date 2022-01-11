Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana now extended 31 March 2022 – Here is all you need to know

New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has tweeted regarding the extension of the date of registration under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) from 30 June 2021 to 31 March 2022.

EPFO has tweeted:

This Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana scheme is being implemented through Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) to reduce financial burden of the employers of various sectors/industries and to encourage them to hire more workers.

It may be recalled that the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in June gave its approval for extending the terminal date for registration of beneficiaries for availing the benefit under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) for another nine months i.e. from 30th June, 2021 to 31st March, 2022.

"Consequent upon this extension, it is expected that 71.8 lakh employment will be generated in the formal sector as against the earlier projection of 58.5 lakh. As on 18.06.2021, benefit amounting to Rs.902 crore has been given to 21.42 Lakh beneficiaries through 79,577 establishments under ABRY," an official release had said.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana was announced in 2020 to incentivise the employers of establishments, registered under EPF & MP Act, 1952, for generation of new employment and to support the new employees entering the formal / organized sector with monthly wage of less than Rs.15000/& re-employing persons from low wage bracket who lost their jobs during COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, Government of India is crediting for a period of two years both the employees' and employers share' (24% of wages) or only the employees' share (12% of wages), depending on the strength of EPFO registered establishments. Detailed scheme guidelines can be seen on the website of Ministry of Labour & Employment and EPFO.

Live TV

#mute