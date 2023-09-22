Bank Holiday: Bank Branches To Remain Closed For Upto 7 Days From 22 To 30 September; Check When, Where And On What Occasion

New Delhi: With the final week of September commencing, leaving just 9 days in the month, you must know about the number of days when bank branches will remain closed in several cities on various occassions. Various cities across the country will observe 7 days of bank closures owing to various festivities and regional holiday.

The above number of days are the total number of days when banks will be closed. Bank branches will not be closed in all the cities for the above mentioned days. Today, for instance marks bank holiday in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, while banks in other locations are operational.

Although bank branches will be closed, online banking services will continue to operate seamlessly, enabling you to perform transactions, check balances, and carry out essential banking tasks effortlessly from the convenience of your home or while on the move.

Check List of holidays from 22nd to 30th September 2023



1.) September 22, 2023- Banks will remain closed in Kochi, Panaji and Trivandrum due to Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

2.) September 23, 2023- Fourth Saturday, banks will remain closed across the country.

3.) September 24, 2023- Sunday, weekly holiday, banks will remain closed across the country.

4.) September 25, 2023- There will be a bank holiday in Guwahati due to the birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev.

5.) September 27, 2023- Milad-e-Sharif, banks will remain closed in Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Trivandrum.

6.) September 28, 2023- Bank closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Telangana, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi due to Eid-e-Milad. Will stay.

7.) September 29, 2023- Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Jammu and Srinagar.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.