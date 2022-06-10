Bank Strike in June: Banking operations to get affected on THESE days

New Delhi: Bank employees have vowed to go on strike on June 27 to demand a resolution to pension and work-for-five-days-a-week issues. This comes at a time when the banks will remain shut on June 25 and 26 due to Saturday and Sunday.

The strike is being led by the United Forum of Bank Unions, which is made up of nine bank unions. The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), and the National Organisation of Bank Workers are the three organisations (NOBW). Read More: Home loan borrowers, Alert! HDFC hikes lending rate on housing loans, check by how much EMIs will increase

If the government and bank management are unresponsive to the Union's demands, over 7 lakh workers across the country will join the walkout, according to AIBOC General Secretary. Banking activities may be impacted if the strike takes place. Read More: 7th CPC: 5% DA hike likely in June, will these 4 allowances also increase?

The demands include pension updates and revisions for all retirees, as well as the elimination of the national pension system and the restoration of the former pension scheme for all bank employees. Bank unions have been pushing for a five-day workweek at banks.

This rule applies to the majority of private-sector large corporations. Because June 25 and 26 are Saturdays and Sundays, if the strike occurs on June 27, banks may be closed for three days.