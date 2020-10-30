हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Bank holidays 2020

Bank holiday November 2020: Banks to remain closed on these dates, check details here

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of November 2020.

Bank holiday November 2020: Banks to remain closed on these dates, check details here

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of November.

However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

November 14, 2020 (Saturday) Diwali; November 16, 2020 (Monday) Bhai Dooj and November 30, 2020 (Monday) Guru Nanak Jayanti are holidays during which almost all the banks across the country will remain closed.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of November 2020. Check out the list.

 

Wangala Festival: November 13
Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Kali Puja: 14
Diwali (Balipratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Vikram Samvat New Year Day: 16
Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba: November 17
Laxmi Puja/Deepawali: November 18
Chhath Puja: November 20
Chhath Puja: November 21
Seng Kutsnem: November 23
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahasa Purnima: November 30

Live TV

#mute

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.

Tags:
Indian Bank holidays 2020bank holidays 2020Bank holidays
Next
Story

Income-tax exemption for payment of deemed LTC fare for non-Central government employees
  • 81,37,119Confirmed
  • 1,21,641Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,44,00,318Confirmed
  • 11,73,270Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M48S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, October 31, 2020