Bank Holiday On May 1: Check List Of States Where Bank Branches Will Be Closed Today

New Delhi: Bank branches will remain closed on today (Wednesday, May 1) in several cities of the country on account of May Day as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday list. Though branches will be closed for physical operations, online banking activities will continue to work.

Bank branches will be closed in the following states on May 1 on account of May Day

Andhra Pradesh

Assam

Bengal

Bihar

Goa

Karnataka

Kerala

Maharashtra

Manipur

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of May 2024. Check out the list.

Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day): May 1

Lok Sabha General Elections 2024: May 7

Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore: May 8

Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya: May 10

Lok Sabha General Elections 2024: May 13

State Day: May 16

Lok Sabha General Elections 2024: May 20

Buddha Pournima: May 23

Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024: May 25

Weekends and Second Saturdays

May 4: Sunday

May 11: Second Saturday

May 12: Sunday

May 18: Sunday

May 25: Fourth Saturday

May 26: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.