Bank Holiday On May 1: Check List Of States Where Bank Branches Will Be Closed Today
As per the RBI holiday list, bank branches in several states will remain closed today on account of May Day, here's the complete list.
New Delhi: Bank branches will remain closed on today (Wednesday, May 1) in several cities of the country on account of May Day as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Holiday list. Though branches will be closed for physical operations, online banking activities will continue to work.
Bank branches will be closed in the following states on May 1 on account of May Day
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bengal
Bihar
Goa
Karnataka
Kerala
Maharashtra
Manipur
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of May 2024. Check out the list.
Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day): May 1
Lok Sabha General Elections 2024: May 7
Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore: May 8
Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya: May 10
Lok Sabha General Elections 2024: May 13
State Day: May 16
Lok Sabha General Elections 2024: May 20
Buddha Pournima: May 23
Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024: May 25
Weekends and Second Saturdays
May 4: Sunday
May 11: Second Saturday
May 12: Sunday
May 18: Sunday
May 25: Fourth Saturday
May 26: Sunday
Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.
Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.
