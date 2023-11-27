Bank Holiday Today On Account Of Gurunanak Jayanti --Check List Of Cities Where Bank Branches Will Remain Closed
Banks will remain closed on account of Gurunanak Jayanti in the following cities as per the RBI holiday calendar list.
New Delhi: Banks in several states will be closed on account of Gurunanak Jayanti on Monday. Though bank branches will be closed, online banking services will continue to operate seamlessly, so that you can perform transactions, check balances, and carry out essential banking tasks effortlessly from the convenience of your home or while on the move.
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizwal
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Telangana
Thiruvananthapuram
Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.
Holidays for the banks are observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks are closed all over the country.
