New Delhi: Bank branches in India will remain shut for four days between June 11 and 15, 2022. However, bank customers should note that on certain bank holidays, banks will remain closed in a few parts of the country and will remain open in other areas. The four day holiday includes weekend offs -- second Saturday (June 11) and Sunday (June 12) -- which are official bank holidays. Customers should take note of the important bank holidays before stepping out to visit a bank branch.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays. The RBI categorises bank holidays under three categories -- Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS Holiday, and Closing of bank accounts.

Customers, however, can use online net banking or banking apps on bank holidays for important bank transactions. However, for availing of a few facilities, customers have no option but to visit the bank branch. Also Read: Rupee hits new record low against US dollar

For such banking work, customers are advised to complete it before June 11 or they will have to wait for the bank branches to open. Also Read: Home, auto loan EMIs set to increase! 5 banks increase lending rates after repo rate hike

Upcoming Bank Holidays in June 2022:

Here’s the list of the banks holidays between June 11 and 15:

June 11: Second Saturday: Banks to remain closed across India

June 12: Sunday: Banks will be closed across India

June 14: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti: Bank branches will remain shut in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha

June 15: Guru Hargobind Birthday: Branches will be shut in Odisha, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir.

List of Bank Holidays in June 2022 after June 15:

June 19: Sunday: Banks to be closed across India

June 25: Fourth Saturday: Banks to remain closed across the country

June 26: Fourth Saturday: Banks to be shut across India