Indian Bank holidays 2021

Bank holidays April 2021: Banks will be closed for 4 days from tomorrow to April 16

Bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

New Delhi: If you have some major banking work, it is most likely that today (Monday) is the only working day in several states, after which there will be a 4 days of holidays between April 13 and April 16. Banks will be closed for 4 days from April 13 to April 16.

Banks were also closed on April 10 for Second Saturday and April 11 for Sunday off.

Let's have a look at important bank dates when banks will remain closed

April  13: Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

April  14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

April  15: Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

April  16: Bohag Bihu 

Hence it is advisable that you must check the details of state holidays being observed so that you can find out your bank branch’s activities.

