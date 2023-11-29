trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693457
BANK STRIKE

Bank Holidays December 2023: Check City-Wise List And Number Of Days Bank Branches Will Remain Closed

Bank Holidays December 2023: You must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bank branches will be closed for several days in the month of December for two reasons --bank strike being called by the banking union and bank holidays that are listed by the Reserve Bank of India.

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays and the upcoming proposed strike by banking associations.

However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays and banking strike. For instance banks will be closed for Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma in Shillong, but in Tamil Nadu it will NOT be closed for the same festival.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 11 days in December 2023

State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith day: December 1
Feast of St. Francis Xavier: December 4
Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma: December 12
Losoong/Namsoong: December 13
Losoong/Namsoong: December 14
Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham: December 18
Goa Liberation Day: December 19
Christmas: December 25
Christmas Celebration: December 26
Christmas: December 27
U Kiang Nangbah: December 30

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

December 3: Sunday

December 9: Second Saturday

December 10: Sunday

December 17: Sunday

December 23: Fourth Saturday

December 24: Sunday

December 31: Sunday

The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has announced that it will go on for 6 days strike falling on December 4, December 5, December 6, December 7, December 8, December 11.

In cumulative terms, considering the proposed bank strike, bank holidays, weekends --banks will be closed upto 24 days. Though these are not the number of days when banks will be closed everywhere. It is just by numerical counting of days.

