New Delhi: If you had planned to visit your bank for any urgent work, you'll have to reschedule or adjust your plans because banks in India will be closed this week. As a result, check to see if your bank is open on that particular day before going.

Customers should know that banks in India will be closed for four days in a row this week. Before April 14, all vital tasks must be completed as from April 14 to April 17, all banks will remain closed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes a list of bank holidays for both public and commercial banks in India every year. 'Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act,' 'Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday,' and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts' are among the leaves on this list. There are 15 bank holidays this month, according to that list, due to various celebrations in various locations.

We've compiled a comprehensive list of upcoming holidays below.

April 14- On the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu, banks will be closed in all states except Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.

April 15- Due to Good Friday/Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu, all banks will be closed except in Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar.

April 16- Due to the Bohag Bihu, all banks in Assam would be closed.

April 17- All banks remain closed on Sunday

Check full list of bank holidays in April 2022:

April 1: Yearly Closing of Bank Account — All over India except Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong, and Shimla.

April 2: Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) — Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir

April 4: Sarhul — Jharkhand

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday- Telangana

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu — All over India except Meghlaya and Himachal Pradesh

April 15: Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu — All over India except Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar

April 16: Bohag Bihu — Assam

April 21: Garia Puja — Tripura

April 29: Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida — Jammu and Kashmir

List of Weekend Leaves

April 3: Sunday

April 9: Second Saturday

April 10: Sunday

April 17: Sunday

April 23: Fourth Saturday

April 24: Sunday

