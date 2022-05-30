New Delhi: In June 2022, banks in India will see up to eight holidays, two of which are covered under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act and the other six being weekend leaves - Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Meanwhile, all public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in Shillong would be closed on June 2 which is the first week of June due to Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Different holidays may be observed in different states and cities. In India, banks are usually open on the first and third Saturdays of each month. Saturdays are bank holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Holidays are divided into three categories by the Reserve Bank of India: Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

On YMA Day/Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday/Raja Sankranti, June 15, banks in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, and Srinagar will be closed.

Due to the second and fourth Saturdays, banks will be closed on June 5, 11, 12, 19, 25, and 26, as well as on Sundays except June 2 and 15.

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act

June 2: Maharana Pratap Jayanti — Shillong

June 15: Y.M.A. Day/ Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/ Raja Sankranti — Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar

Apart from that, there are six weekends when banks across the country will be closed.

Check the list below:

June 5: Sunday

June 11: Second Saturday

June 12: Sunday

June 19: Sunday

June 25: Fourth Saturday

June 26: Fourth Saturday