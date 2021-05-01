Bank holidays in May 2021: Banks to be closed for 12 days; check full list

All banks, be it private or public sector, will be closed for 12 days in May throughout the country, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already forced banks to cut short it's working hours and staff attendance to 50%. These holidays have been notified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

The banks will also remain closed on the second and the fourth Saturdays in May and four Sundays. The banks will also operate from 10 AM to 2 PM, as per the new guidelines.

However, all banking services that are online seem to be available including ATMs, mobile banking, and online banking services even during holidays.

Check the complete list of bank holidays in May 2021:

May 1, 2021: Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day)

May 2, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 7, 2021: Jumat-ul-Vida

May 8, 2021: Second Saturday

May 9, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 13, 2021: Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)

May 14, 2021: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

May 16, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 22, 2021: Fourth Saturday

May 23, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 26, 2021: Buddha Pournima

May 30, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

Live TV

#mute