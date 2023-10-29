Bank Holidays In November 2023: Banks To Be Closed For 15 Days Next Month – Check Complete List Here

Bank holidays in November 2023: The complete list for bank holidays in November month has been released by Reserve Bank of India. In November 2023, there are several bank holidays. Banks will be closed for a total of 15 days, including weekends, but the specific days may vary depending on the region.

The big festival Diwali is in the second week of November. You should know earlier all the holidays and when the branches will be closed, so you won’t face any hurdle doing your banking work.

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Complete List

November 1 (Wednesday): Holiday of banks in Karnataka, Manipur and Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Kannada Rajyothsava/Kut/Karva Chauth.

November 10 (Friday): Meghalaya on Wangala festival.

Long Week Hoildays

November 12 (Sunday)

November 13 (Monday) – Tripura, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra on Govardhan Pooja.

November 14 (Tuesday): Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Sikkim on Diwali or Vikram Samvant New Year Day or Laxmi Puja.

November 15 (Wednesday): Banks to be closed in Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Himachal Pradesh on Bhaidooj/Laxmi Puja/ Deepawali.

November 18 (Saturday)

November 19 (Sunday)

November 20 (Monday) – Bihar and Rajasthan on Chhath.

November 23 (Tuesday) – Uttarkhand and Sikkim on Seng Kutsnem or Egaas-Bagwaal.

November 27 (Monday) – Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh on Guru Nanak Jayanthi.

November 30 (Thursday) – Karnataka on Kanakadasa Jayanthi.