Bank Holidays in November: Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week. Check full list here

New Delhi: During this week, private and public sector banks across the country will be closed for up to five days in a row. Following the week of Diwali and Bhai Dooj celebrations, the bank holidays arrive amid a period of extended festivities.

Additionally, commercial and public sector banks will be closed for up to 17 days in November. Keeping this in mind, if you need to conduct any bank-related work, you should make a note of the November bank holidays to ensure that all operations go properly this week.

On that note, you should keep in mind that holidays are state-specific, and only certain branches of banks in different states will be closed on certain days. Except for a few days, they are usually not uniform in nature. Banks, for example, will be closed in Shillong during the Wangala Festival, although services will be available elsewhere in the country.

Every month's holidays are classified as 'Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act' by the RBI. 'Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday' and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts' are the additional classifications for the RBI listing. The other two categories do not apply to the bank holidays this month. All bank branches, including those in the public sector, the private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks, will be closed on certain designated holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published a list of bank holidays that will be observed. No banks are open on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), or Christmas Day, according to the RBI's list (December 25). Branches are also closed on holidays such as Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, and Good Friday. Apart from the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, the RBI has made Sunday a mandatory leave for all banks.

If we look at the Reserve Bank's list of recognised holidays for the month of November, we can see that Diwali, which fell on November 4, would be observed by all banks across the country, with the exception of those in Bengaluru. Apart from that, only weekend leaves would be applicable to all banks in India on the same day. Many banks in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar will be closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti, but will reopen the next week.

Here’s a full list of bank holidays, starting from November 9, 2021:

November 10: Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan Ardhya) - Patna, Ranchi

November 11: Chhath Puja - Patna

November 12: Wangala Festival - Shillong

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. These are mentioned below:

November 13: Second Saturday of the month

November 14: Sunday

Take note of the list now that you have it, and schedule your bank-related activities around it to avoid any confusion. To be cautious, you can also go to your local branch to find out about the upcoming bank holidays and make a plan.

