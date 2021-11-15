Bank Holidays in November: Banks to remain shut for 6 days from today; Full list here

New Delhi: In the first half of November, banks in both the private and governmental sectors in the country have taken up to 11 days off. This was owing to the ongoing celebrations in several parts of India, such as Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja.

Private and public sector banks will close their doors for up to six days in the second half, which begins on November 15, Monday. As the Christmas season draws to a close, banks will experience fewer vacations in the second half of November than in the first. Weekends and state-specific holidays will make up the off days.

Keeping this in mind, if you need to complete some bank-related work, make a note of the bank holidays in the second half of November so that you may complete it without delay. However, keep in mind that this is a state-wide vacation, so it should not be a major problem. Only a few bank branches in each state will be closed on the above-mentioned days as a result of this. For example, on November 22, private and public sector banks in Bengaluru will be closed in observance of Kanakadasa Jayanthi, but would be open elsewhere in the country.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of bank holidays that will be observed. The number of holidays has been set at 11 this month, according to a list published by the central bank. The weekend leaves are the only ones left. All of the month's Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays, are included. On the first and third Saturdays of each month, banks are open. The list of holidays provided by the RBI is divided into three groups. State-level celebrations, religious holidays, and festival celebrations are all included.

Holidays were announced by the Reserve Bank of India in three categories: 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act,' 'Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday,' and 'Banks' Closing of Accounts.' All bank branches, including those in the public sector, the private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks, will be closed on certain designated holidays.

According to the Reserve Bank's list of approved holidays for the month of November, all banks across the country remained closed on Diwali, which fell on November 4, with the exception of those in Bengaluru. On November 19, most banks in India will close on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, while banks in Patna will remain open. Apart from that, only weekend leaves would be applicable to all banks in India on the same day.

List of bank holidays from November 15 onwards:

November 19: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima - Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar

November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi - Bengaluru

November 23: Seng Kutsnem - Shillong

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. These are mentioned below:

November 21: Sunday

November 27: Fourth Saturday of the month

November 28: Sunday

