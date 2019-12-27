Bank Holidays: Indian banks will remain closed on these days in Year 2020

New Delhi: If you are planning for leisure trips in the year 2020, you should know about banking holidays so that your bank transaction schedules are not affected. Notably, the bank holidays vary in different states as well as in companies. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), however, has fixed some days when the banking operations will remain closed.

On Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and on some other festivals, all the public sector and private banks will remain closed. The banks in different regions have different sets of holidays according to the prominence of festivals in a particular region or the state. In Assam, the banks are closed for Bihu, while Kerala, banks don't open on Onam.

Live TV



For your information, here is a complete list of bank holidays.



-January 1, 2020 (Wednesday) New Year’s Day

-January 15, 2020 (Wednesday) Pongal (In southern states)

-January 26, 2020 (Sunday) Republic Day

-January 30, 2020 (Thursday) Vasant Panchami

-February 21, 2020 (Friday) Maha Shivaratri

-March 10, 2020 (Tuesday) Holi

-March 25m 2020 (Wednesday) Ugadi

-April 2, 2020 (Thursday) Ram Navami

-April 6, 2020 (Monday) Mahavir Jayanti

-April 10, 2020 (Friday) Good Friday

-April 14, 2020 (Tuesday) Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti

-May 1, 2020 (Friday) May Day

-May 7, 2020 (Thursday) Buddha Purnima

-July 31, 2020 (Friday) Bakrid/Eid-al-Adha

-August 3, 2020 (Monday) Raksha Bandhan

-August 11, 2020 (Tuesday) Janmashthami

-August 30, 2020 (Sunday) Muharram

-October 2, 2020 (Friday) Gandhi Jayanti

-October 26, 2020 (Monday) Vijaya Dashami

-October 30, 2020 (Friday) Eid e Milad

-November 14, 2020 (Saturday) Diwali

-November 16, 2020 (Monday) Bhai Dooj

-November 30, 2020 (Monday) Guru Nanak Jayanti

-December 25, 2020 (Friday) Christmas Day



If keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan your trip as well as your bank transaction activities in a better way.