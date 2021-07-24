हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bank holidays

Bank Holidays July 2021: Banks to remain closed for THESE 3 days

The RBI has categorized these holidays under ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’, and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. 

The month of July will come to an end soon and according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) mandate, only three more holidays are left for lenders in the month of July. 

This month saw the maximum number of bank holidays across the country and it ranges from state-wise leaves to religious and festival holidays. 

The last three bank holidays will be applied for the private sector as well as public sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and even regional banks, with only a state-wise difference defining their holidays. 

In the last three holidays, two will be weekends off and one is a religious festival and the days are July 24, July 25, and July 31 ( Saturday, Sunday, and Sunday again) On July 31, Ker puja is celebrated which will only apply to lenders in Agartala.

1) 24 July 2021 - 4th Saturday (Weekend off)

2) 25 July 2021 – Sunday (Weekend off)

3) 31 July 2021- Saturday - Ker Puja (Agartala)

