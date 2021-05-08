Bank holidays May 2021: Banks to remain closed for 8 days ahead, check out important dates

New Delhi: Like every month, banks will be shut on a few special occasions for the remaining month of May, according to the holidays mentioned by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Banking operations for customers remain completely shut on these holidays.

In May, banks were to remain closed for a total of 12 days, as per the holiday list. However, a few holidays have already passed, leaving only eight days on which banks will remain closed.

It is important to note that banking activities may vary from each other in different states. In a few cases, bank holidays vary in various states because banks don’t observe all occasions in all states.

Holidays granted to bank employees under Reserve Bank of India’s calendar are placed under three brackets: Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling ahead in the month of May 2021.

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1): May 13

Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya: May 14

Buddha Pournima: May 26

These holidays will be taken in a majority of Indian states, barring a few ones, according to the state declared holidays. However, for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

Besides the above-mentioned bank holidays, banking operations will remain shut on 22 May due to the fourth Saturday. Also, four Sunday holidays of banks are remaining in the month of May, which will fall on 9, 16, 23 and 30 May.

