Bank holidays November 2021: Banks will be closed for up to 17 days in total this month, check out important dates

New Delhi: The month of November has several holidays --some being observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country. Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing to these festivities. Before visiting your bank branch in the month of November, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of November 2021, although online banking activities will continue to work.

Banks will remain closed for total 17 days in the month of November-- 11 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 17 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For example bank branches might be closed for Chhath Puja in Bihar but not closed for Wangala Festival being observed in North-eastern states.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of November 2021. Check out the list.

Holiday Description Day

Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut: November 1

Naraka Chaturdashi: November 3

Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepavali/Kali Puja: November 4

Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja: November 5

Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba: November 6

Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya) : November 10

Chhath Puja: November 11

Wangala Festival: November 12

Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima: November 19

Kanakadasa Jayanthi: November 22

Seng Kutsnem: November 23

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays of the month are falling on the following dates:

November 7 - Sunday

November 13- Second Saturday of the month

November 14- Sunday

November 21- Sunday

November 27- Fourth Saturday of the month

November 28- Sunday

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

If you keep a track of these holidays, you would be able to plan bank transaction activities in a better way. For long weekends, you can even plan your holidays well.

