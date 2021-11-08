हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Bank holidays 2021

Bank holidays November 2021: Banks will remain closed for 5 days this week, THESE are the dates

RBI has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of November 2021, although online banking activities will continue to work.

New Delhi: The month of November has several holidays --some being observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country. Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing to these festivities. Before visiting your bank branch in the month of November, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

Banks will remain closed for total 17 days in the month of November-- 11 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 17 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For example bank branches might be closed for Chhath Puja in Bihar but not closed for Wangala Festival being observed in North-eastern states.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of November 2021, although online banking activities will continue to work. Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Banks will remain closed for 5 days in total this week across various states.

Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya) : November 10

Chhath Puja: November 11

Wangala Festival: November 12

November 13- Second Saturday of the month

November 14- Sunday

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

