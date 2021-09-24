Bank Holidays October 2021: Banks to remain closed for 21 days. Full list here

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of official bank holidays for the month of October, banks will be closed for a variety of reasons. The forthcoming calendar month is jam-packed with vacations and festivities, and many banks across India will be closed during that time.

In total, banks can anticipate roughly 21 holidays in October, which is a large number. When it comes to the breakdown of the list of holidays, it's a mix of weekends and RBI-mandated official vacation. For the month of October, the RBI has declared 14 bank holidays, including the weekend holidays, which include Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays, totaling seven days off.

The RBI’s list of holidays falls into the categories of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

The majority of the holidays in October fall under the category of "Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act," although October 1, the first holiday on the list, falls under the category of "Banks' Closing of Accounts," which is solely a holiday for banks in Gangtok.

Check the full list of holidays for October 2021:

1) October 1 – Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Gangtok)

2) October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (All States)

3) October 3 - Sunday

4) October 6 – Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata)

5) October 7 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Imphal)

6) October 9 – 2nd Saturday

7) October 10 - Sunday

8) October 12 – Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (Agartala, Kolkata)

9) October 13 – Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

10) October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

11) October 15 – Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (All Banks except those in Imphal and Shimla)

12) October 16 – Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok)

13) October 17 - Sunday

14) October 18 – Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

15) October 19 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

16) October 20 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

17) October 22 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

18) October 23 – 4th Saturday

19) October 24 – Sunday

20) October 26 – Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

21) October 31 - Sunday



Live TV

#mute