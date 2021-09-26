हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bank holidays in October

Bank holidays October 2021: Branches to remain shut for up to 21 days; check full list

While bank branches will be closed on certain days, mobile and internet banking will continue to operate normally.

Bank holidays October 2021: Branches to remain shut for up to 21 days; check full list

In October, public and private banks will be closed for 21 days, including weekends and festivals. While all banks are closed on public holidays, regional holidays are limited to specific states and are determined by the various state governments, according to RBI statement.

While bank branches will be closed on certain days, mobile and internet banking will continue to operate normally.

Full list of bank holidays in October 2021:

October 1 - Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Sikkim)

October 2 - Gandhi Jayanti (Pan India)

October 3 - Sunday

October 6 - Mahalaya Amavasye (West Bengal, Tripura, Karnataka)

October 7 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Tripura, West Bengal, Meghalaya)

October 9 - 2nd Saturday

October 10 - Sunday

October 12 - Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (West Bengal, Tripura)

October 13 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Manipur, Tripura, Assam )

October 14 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Puducherry, Odisha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam)

October 15 - Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (National except for Manipur, Himachal Pradesh)

October 16 - Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Sikkim)

October 17 - Sunday

October 18 - Kati Bihu (Assam)

October 19 - Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat (Nation except for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand )

October 20 - Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Tripura, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh)

October 22 - Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu and Kashmir )

October 23 - 4th Saturday

October 24 - Sunday

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bank holidays in OctoberBank holidaysbank holidays 2021
Next
Story

Central Govt Employees Alert! DA hike may happen again: Check the salary increase

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Sep 26, 2021