Bank Holidays September 2024: Bank Branches To Be Closed For Upto 15 Days Next Month; Check City-Wise List

New Delhi: Banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 15 days --including local holidays and that of weekends in September 2024. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of September 2024.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Pang-Lhabsol in Gangtok, but in Tamil Nadu it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 15 days in September 2024

Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva: September 4

Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi: September 7

Karma Puja/First Onam: September 14 (Also 2nd Saturday)

Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (bara vafat): September 16

Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi): September 17

Pang-Lhabsol: September 18

Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi: September 20

Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day: September 21

Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji 23

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

Sunday: September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Second Saturday: September 14

Fourth Saturday: September 28

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.