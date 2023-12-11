Bank Of India Launches Nari Shakti Savings Account; Check Features And Benefits

New Delhi: Bank of India has launched Nari Shakti Savings Account. This exclusive Savings Bank Product is aimed at catering to women aged 18 and above with an independent source of income, said the Public Sector Bank.

"The Nari Shakti Savings Account is conceptualized as a financial savings tool to support working women with an independent source of income, enabling them to become self-reliant and enjoy a higher degree of financial freedom. For each New Nari Shakti Account opened, the bank will make a contribution of Rs. 10/- towards the CSR fund, which will be utilized for the socio-economic development of underprivileged women and the girl child", Bank Of India said.

Check Features And Benefits Of Bank Of India Nari Shakti Savings Account

The Savings Account offers enriched privileges and features, embedded with Personal Accident Insurance cover as high as Rs 1 crore, discounted Health Insurance & Wellness products, attractive rebates on locker facilities for Gold & Diamond SB A/C holders, and free facilities for Platinum SB A/C holders, said BOI.

Additionally, it offers a concessional rate of interest on Retail Loans, a waiver of processing charges on Retail Loans, free issuance of Credit Cards, and a higher usage limit of up to Rs 5 lakh on POS.

The Nari Shakti Savings Account can be opened at all 5132 domestic branches and also through digital platforms.