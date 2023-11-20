trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690256
Bank Strike, Bank Holidays December 2023: Check City-Wise List And Number Of Days Bank Branches To Remain Closed

Bank unions have called for a 6-day strike in December, while as per RBI list banks will be closed upto 11 days next month.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Bank branches will remain closed numerous days in the month of December owing to bank strike and bank holidays. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays and the upcoming proposed strike by banking associations.

Bank unions have called for a 6-day strike in December. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays and banking strike. For instance banks will be closed for Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma in Shillong, but in Tamil Nadu it will NOT be closed for the same festival.

The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has announced that it will go on for 6 days strike. Check out the following dates:

December 4: There will be an all India bank strike in Punjab National Bank (PNB), Punjab and Sindh Bank and State Bank of India (SBI)

December 5: There will be an all India bank strike in Bank of Baroda and Bank of India

December 6: There will be an all India bank strike in Canara Bank and Central Bank of India

December 7: There will be an all India bank strike in Indian Bank and UCO Bank

December 8: There will be an all India bank strike in Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra

December 11: There will be an all India bank strike in all Private Banks

AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam had pointed out via his tweet that unemployement has risen significantly since 2019 to 2023, demanding adequate reqruitment in all banks and opposed outsourcing of regular jobs

As per AIEBA notification employees of both government and private banks will be part of the strike nationwide. 

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 11 days in December 2023

State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith day: December 1
Feast of St. Francis Xavier: December 4
Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma: December 12
Losoong/Namsoong: December 13
Losoong/Namsoong: December 14
Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham: December 18
Goa Liberation Day: December 19
Christmas: December 25
Christmas Celebration: December 26
Christmas: December 27
U Kiang Nangbah: December 30

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

December 3: Sunday

December 9: Second Saturday

December 10: Sunday

December 17: Sunday

December 23: Fourth Saturday

December 24: Sunday

December 31: Sunday


In cumulative terms, considering the proposed bank strike, bank holidays, weekends --banks will be closed upto 24 days. Though these are not the number of days when banks will be closed everywhere. It is just by numerical counting of days.

