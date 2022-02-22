Bank strike to happen in March instead of Feb 23-24: Check details here

New Delhi: Banking activities across the country will be unaffected and will continue to operate as the united forum of central trade unions has postponed the nationwide bank strike scheduled for February 23-24 to March 28-29.

The strike was postponed last month due to the third wave of Covid-19 and state assembly elections. A combined forum of central trade unions announced a two-day strike in November 2021 to protest government policies.

The trade unions said in a joint statement issued in January, "An online meeting of the joint platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Sectoral Federations/Associations decided to postpone the two-day nationwide strike until March 28-29."

The second segment of Parliament's Budget Session will be in session during this time. The Budget session began on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to both Houses of Parliament sitting together, and the first part finished on February 11. After a one-month break, the second portion of the Budget session will continue on March 14.

The statement went on to say that preparations for the strike had begun in numerous areas and sectors. It urged all workers and unions, regardless of affiliation, to make the strike a huge success and "rescue the nation from the destructive, anti-national policy regime."

The National Convention of Workers had proposed a nationwide bank strike on February 23-24, 2021, during Parliament's Budget Session.

INTUC, AITUC HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC, and Independent Sectoral Federations/Associations are among the trade unions represented in the joint forum.

