Banks closed on Ganesh Chaturthi? Check holidays in THESE cities

New Delhi: Banks will be closed in many cities across the country on August 31, 2022, in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi. Banks will be closed in 9 major cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar website. Banks, however, will remain open in major cities such as Delhi and Kolkata.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day celebration that begins on Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. It is also known as Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, or Vinayakar Chathurthi in some parts of the world.

Ganesh Ghaturthi will be observed on September 1 in some cities. Banks in Panaji will remain closed on September 1.

Bank holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi

Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Panaji will remain closed.

Banks were closed for a total of 12 days in August 2022, apart from six weekend leaves, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar. August saw a total of 18 bank holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified the holidays into three categories: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement, and bank closings.

Meanwhile, the NSE and BSE stock exchanges will be closed tomorrow, August 31, 2022, in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi.