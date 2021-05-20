Banks reduce working hours amidst COVID-19 pandemic, check timings and facilities you can avail

New Delhi: In the wake of the onslaught of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, banks in India have reduced their working hours.

Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) had last month written a letter to the State Level Banking Committee (SLBC) convenors on the seriousness of the second wave of coronavirus. “We are going through the challenging period of resurgence of the mutant virus with several states reporting record high daily numbers of new infections and there are serious concerns about the economic activities," the IBA had written.

IBA has accordingly advised banks to restrict working hours between 10 am to 2 pm. Banks have implemented shorter banking hours on the advice of the IBA.

Hence, if you are visiting bank branches, you must keep in mind the working hours of the banks that will be effective till May 31.

If you are visiting bank branches, you will get these four mandatory services

Accepting deposits



Cash withdrawals



Remittance



Government Challan

It may be recalled that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, in a representation had asked IBA for restriction in services and reduction in public dealing time to around 3 hours per day till the situation improves to protect bank employees from the coronavirus infection.