Beware! Man loses Rs 57,000 to scamsters: Did you also get this message?

With more and more people going digital and using instant payment facilities like IMPS, fraudsters are also adopting new techniques to steal money from users. Every day, several people get trapped by cyber criminals and lose their hard-earned money.

In Haryana, police received a total of 36,996 complaints of cybercrime from January to August this year via its cybercrime helpline number 1930, portal cybercrime.gov.in, 309 cyber-desk and 29 cyber police stations. Of these, 20,484 complaints are under process and 15,057 have been resolved.

In one such incident, a person named Vipul from Haryana's Kaithal lost Rs 57,000 to criminals after he clicked on a suspicious link received in a message promising a gift. Vipul then contacted the State Crime Branch of the Haryana Police. Soon after, the police got the transaction put on hold and Vipul will now be getting back Rs 50,000 out of Rs 57,000 that he lost in two transactions.

Experts suggest that one should neither click on unknown or suspicious links nor share bank details with anyone, either online or offline.

Also, if someone asks you to share the OTP, you should never disclose it to anyone. In case you get a message promising any cash reward or lottery prize, be mindful of sharing your details to get the rewards.

Smartphone users must also keep in mind that they are never required to scan any QR code to receive money. One is required to scan QR code only if they wish to pay money to any person.

Sometimes users get calls like their ATM card or credit card has been blocked or expired and then the caller asks for critical details like card number, PIN and OTP. Experts say that users should never share such details with anyone.