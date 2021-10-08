Beware! UIDAI warns Aadhaar Card holders against frauds, asks to update mobile number: Here’s how to do it

New Delhi: Aadhaar cards users are encouraged to keep their mobile numbers up to date, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The statutory authority issued a warning against fraudsters in a statement on its verified Twitter account.

Aadhaar cardholders must keep their cellphone number updated in the document at all times, as a registered phone number is essential to use Aadhaar Online services. If your phone number was not submitted with your Aadhaar, you can go to the nearest Permanent Aadhaar Centre (PAC). Also Read: Good news for Central govt employees! Salary expected to rise. Check DA Hike, HRA calculation

The Ministry of Communications posted a tweet on September 20 on the microblogging site which read, “Always keep your mobile number updated in Aadhaar. If you have any doubt about whether your correct mobile number or email has been linked with Aadhaar, you can verify the same using this link: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/verify-email-mobile.”

#BewareOfFraudsters Always keep your mobile number updated in #Aadhaar. If you have any doubt about whether your correct mobile number or email has been linked with Aadhaar, you can verify the same using this link: https://t.co/bq4PUgqHAd#AadhaarAwareness pic.twitter.com/ChmMLIh69X— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 20, 2021

The user's email address and mobile phone number entered at the time of Aadhaar number enrolment or the most recent Aadhaar data update on the Aadhaar website can be verified. Also Read: Big banking update! IMPS daily transaction limit increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

Check the step-by-step process:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UIDAI at https://uidai.gov.in/ or simply type directly and click on: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/verify-email-mobile.

Step 2: Then click on My Aadhaar in case you visit the official UIDAI website

Step 3: Go to the tab Aadhaar Services and select Verify Email/Mobile Number.

Step 4: Then enter your twelve-digit Aadhaar number (UID) and check it twice.

Step 5: Enter your correct contact details (Mobile number or Email).

Step 6: Complete captcha verification.

Step 7: Then click on the send OTP option.

Aadhaar number is a 12-digit number issued by the UIDAI to Indian residents when they have completed the Authority's entire verification process.

Anyone who is a resident of India, regardless of age or gender, is eligible to enroll in order to obtain an Aadhaar number. During the free enrollment procedure, the user is expected to supply minimum biometric and demographic information.

