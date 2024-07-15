Bharat Bill Payment System: Full List Of Bank Credit Card Billers That Are Live On BBPS

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has made it mandatory that all credit outstanding repayments must be routed through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS)- managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The revised norms to streamline the process of bill payments is applicable from 1 July 2024.

Bharat Bill Payment System is a one-stop ecosystem for payment of all bills providing an interoperable and accessible Bill payment service to all customers across India. Bharat BillPay transaction can be initiated through multiple payment channels like Internet, Internet Banking, Mobile, Mobile-Banking, Mobile Wallets, Kiosk, ATM, Bank Branch, Agents and Business Correspondents, by just looking at the Bharat BillPay logo.

Bharat BillPay facilitates myriad payment modes enabling Bill payments. The payment modes options facilitated under the ecosystem are Cards (Credit, Debit and Prepaid), NEFT Internet Banking, UPI, Wallets, Aadhar based Payments and Cash.

15 major issuers are live on Bharat Bill Payment System. Check full list of bank credit card billers that are live on BBPS.

AU Bank credit card

BoB credit card

Canara Bank credit card

Federal Bank credit card

HDFC Bank credit card

IDBI Bank credit card

IDFC Bank

Indian Bank

IndusInd credit card

ICICI Bank credit card

Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card

Punjab National Bank credit card

Saraswat Co-Operative Bank

SBI Card

Union Bank of India credit card