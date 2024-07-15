Bharat Bill Payment System: Full List Of Bank Credit Card Billers That Are Live On BBPS
The payment modes options facilitated under the Bharat BillPay are Cards (Credit, Debit and Prepaid), NEFT Internet Banking, UPI, Wallets, Aadhar based Payments and Cash.
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has made it mandatory that all credit outstanding repayments must be routed through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS)- managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The revised norms to streamline the process of bill payments is applicable from 1 July 2024.
Bharat Bill Payment System is a one-stop ecosystem for payment of all bills providing an interoperable and accessible Bill payment service to all customers across India. Bharat BillPay transaction can be initiated through multiple payment channels like Internet, Internet Banking, Mobile, Mobile-Banking, Mobile Wallets, Kiosk, ATM, Bank Branch, Agents and Business Correspondents, by just looking at the Bharat BillPay logo.
We’re excited to introduce our new credit card billers, making your payment process smoother and more convenient.@HDFC_Bank | @ICICIBank | Indian Bank | @SaraswatBank | @pnbindia | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @UnionBankTweets #bbps #creditcard #digitalpayments pic.twitter.com/zQOVKsevRn — Bharat BillPay (@BharatBillPay) July 12, 2024
15 major issuers are live on Bharat Bill Payment System. Check full list of bank credit card billers that are live on BBPS.
AU Bank credit card
BoB credit card
Canara Bank credit card
Federal Bank credit card
HDFC Bank credit card
IDBI Bank credit card
IDFC Bank
Indian Bank
IndusInd credit card
ICICI Bank credit card
Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card
Punjab National Bank credit card
Saraswat Co-Operative Bank
SBI Card
Union Bank of India credit card
