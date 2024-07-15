Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2766629
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BHARAT BILL PAYMENT SYSTEM

Bharat Bill Payment System: Full List Of Bank Credit Card Billers That Are Live On BBPS

The payment modes options facilitated under the Bharat BillPay are Cards (Credit, Debit and Prepaid), NEFT Internet Banking, UPI, Wallets, Aadhar based Payments and Cash.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 02:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bharat Bill Payment System: Full List Of Bank Credit Card Billers That Are Live On BBPS

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has made it mandatory that all credit outstanding repayments must be routed through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS)- managed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The revised norms to streamline the process of bill payments is applicable from 1 July 2024.

Bharat Bill Payment System is a one-stop ecosystem for payment of all bills providing an interoperable and accessible Bill payment service to all customers across India. Bharat BillPay transaction can be initiated through multiple payment channels like Internet, Internet Banking, Mobile, Mobile-Banking, Mobile Wallets, Kiosk, ATM, Bank Branch, Agents and Business Correspondents, by just looking at the Bharat BillPay logo.

Bharat BillPay facilitates myriad payment modes enabling Bill payments. The payment modes options facilitated under the ecosystem are Cards (Credit, Debit and Prepaid), NEFT Internet Banking, UPI, Wallets, Aadhar based Payments and Cash.

15 major issuers are live on Bharat Bill Payment System. Check full list of bank credit card billers that are live on BBPS.

AU Bank credit card
BoB credit card
Canara Bank credit card
Federal Bank credit card
HDFC Bank credit card
IDBI Bank credit card
IDFC Bank
Indian Bank
IndusInd credit card
ICICI Bank credit card
Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card
Punjab National Bank credit card
Saraswat Co-Operative Bank
SBI Card
Union Bank of India credit card

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?