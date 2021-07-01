Big blow to common man! LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs 25.50, check rate in your city

New Delhi: Oil companies have increased the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders commonly called cooking gas cylinders by Rs 25.50. With the latest revision, a 14.2 kg cylinder is selling at Rs 834.50 instead of Rs 809 in Delhi. On the first day of every month, state-owned oil companies decide on whether a tweak in the prices of gas cylinders is required or not. Earlier on May 1, gas companies did not make any change in the rate of LPG Gas cylinders.

The last revision in the prices of LPG cylinders came in April when the rate of a cylinder was cut by Rs 10. Previously, LPG cylinder prices were increased in February and March.

LPG cylinder prices in metro cities:

In Mumbai, the rate of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is now Rs 834.50, whereas till now it was Rs 809. In Kolkata, the rate of an LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 835.50 to Rs 861.

Whereas for an LPG cylinder in Chennai, you will have to pay Rs 850.50 from today (July 1). The rate was Rs 825 till yesterday. Meanwhile, for an LPG cylinder in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, you will have to pay Rs 872.50. In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a cylinder is selling at Rs 841.50.

LPG cylinder’s price increased by Rs 140.50 in 2021

At the beginning of 2021, the price of an LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 694. The price was first increased to Rs 719 per cylinder in February. Further, on February 15, the price was increased to Rs 769.

Meanwhile, on February 25, the price of the LPG cylinder was reduced to Rs 794. In March, the price of the LPG cylinder shot up to Rs 819. And finally, after the reduction of Rs 10 in early April, the price of domestic LPG in Delhi had gone up to Rs 809. But with the recent hike, the prices of LPG cylinders have increased by Rs 140.50 in 2021.

