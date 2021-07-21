Big news for Aadhaar card holders! Now get mobile number updated at your door step

New Delhi: In what could come as a major relief for Aadhaar card holders, updating their mobile numbers on the 12 digit Unique Identification card is now available at their doorsteps.

Individuals can now update mobile numbers on their Aadhaar cards at their doorstep with the help of a postman. India Post Payments Bank and Unique Identification Authority of India under an arrangement will allow postmen to update mobile numbers of Aadhaar cardholders. The service will be available through a network of 650 India Post Payments Bank, 1.46 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

At present, IPPB is only providing mobile update service and will very soon also enable child enrolment service through its network.

Now a resident Aadhaar holder can get his mobile number updated in Aadhaar by the postman at his door step. @IPPBOnline launched today a service for updating mobile number in Aadhaar as a Registrar for @UIDAI . pic.twitter.com/TGjiGhHPeG — PIB_INDIA Ministry of Communications (@pib_comm) July 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had a couple of months ago listed out 4 important charges for Aadhaar Services in its fresh tweet.

“New Aadhaar Enrolment and MBU (at 5&15 yrs) are free. Charges for updating Aadhaar are fixed: ₹50 for demographic update & ₹100 for biometric update (with/without demographic update). Call 1947 or write to us at help@uidai.gov.in if you are asked to pay extra,” UIDAI has tweeted.

Aadhaar Enrolment charges: Free

Mandatory Biometric Update with or without Demographic update: Free

Demographic update (Name, Address, Date of Birth, Gender, Mobile Number, E-mail): Rs 50

Biometric update with or without Demographic update: Rs 100

Other than the above you can also order for Aadhaar PVC Card. It can be ordered online through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID. Users can do so by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50. Aadhaar PVC Card is delivered to the resident’s address by speed post.

