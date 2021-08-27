Big trouble for Aadhaar card holders! UIDAI system faces massive outage as EPF, PAN linking deadline looms

The IT system at UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has been facing a massive outage for more than a week and Aadhar users have been left in a lurch. As the deadline of linking the Employees’ Provident Fund Accounts and the income tax department’s Permanent Account Number (PAN) nears, the customers are in a constant panic.



On the other hand, even the Income Tax portal has not yet become fully functional due to the prevailing glitches and that has created more issues for customers who are looking to link their Aadhaar to PAN by September 30.

The UIDAI website is down and that has further stopped users from even updating Aadhaar details or correcting mismatches with identity documents. Several users have been complaining about this issue for quite some time. “The system downtime impacted multiple cities,” a source said. It is still unclear whether the glitches have been sorted or not.

As per the UIDAI website, in order to link Aadhaar with PAN, ideally, the citizen's demographic details such as name, gender, date of birth, should match in both the documents. “In case of any minor mismatch in the name provided by the taxpayer when compared to the actual data in Aadhaar, a One Time Password (Aadhaar OTP) will be sent to the mobile registered with Aadhaar. Taxpayers should ensure that the date of birth and gender in PAN and Aadhaar are exactly same,” the website says.

Live TV

#mute