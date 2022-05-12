New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has announced a 13 percent hike in the dearness relief for beneficiaries of the Contributory Provident fund (CPF).

In an Office Memorandum, issued by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare dated 11 May 2022, it has been announced that the Dearness Relief admissible to the CPF beneficiaries in receipt of basic ex-gratia payment in the 5th CPC series is being enhanced with effect from 1 January, 2022.

The OM further states that surviving CPF Beneficiaries who have retired from service between the period 18.11.1960 and 31.12.1985 and are entitled to ex-gratia of Rs 3,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 750 and Rs 650 for Group A, B, C and D respectively with effect from 4 June, 2013 shall now be entitled to enhanced Dearness Relief from 368 percent to 381 percent of the basic ex-gratia with effect from 1 January 2022.

The following categories of CPF beneficiaries shall be entitled to Dearness Relief from 360 percent of the basic ex-gratia to 373 percent of ex-gratia with effect from 1 January 2022.

A. The widows and eligible children of the deceased CPF beneficiary who had retired from service prior to 1 January 1986 or who had died in service prior to 1 January 1986 and are entitled to revised ex-gratia of Rs 645 per month with effect from 04 June 2013 vide OM dated June 27,2013

B. Central Government employees who had retired on CPF benefits before 18 November 1969 and are in reciept of ex-gratia payment of Rs 654, Rs 659, Rs 703 and Rs 965.