Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wraps Up Pre-Budget Consultations with Key Stakeholders

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has concluded her discussions with industry leaders and social sector representatives as she prepares to present her seventh Union Budget on July 23. The Finance Ministry announced on Sunday that these consultations are now complete.

This will be the first full budget of 3.0, setting the course for a "Developed India" by 2047. The pre-budget consultations for the Union Budget 2024-25 started on June 19 and concluded on July 5, 2024, according to the Finance Ministry.

President Droupadi Murmu, last month addressed a joint session of parliament and announced that the upcoming budget session will include many historic steps and major economic decisions. In her inaugural address to the joint session of Parliament following the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha, President Droupadi Murmu stated, "This budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision".

"Along with major economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget," she said. The Finance Ministry in a statement said the pre-budget consultations for Union Budget 2024-25 that started from June 19 onward concluded on July 5, 2024.

In the course of in-person consultations, more than 120 invitees across 10 stakeholder groups, including experts and representatives from farmer associations and agriculture economists; trade unions; education & health sector; employment & skilling; MSME; trade & services; industry; economists; financial sector & capital markets; as well as, infrastructure, energy and urban sector, participated in the meetings, it said.

These meetings chaired by the Finance Minister witnessed the participation of Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary; Finance Secretary and Secretary Expenditure, T V Somanathan; Economic Affairs Secretary, Ajay Seth, DIPAM Secretary, Tuhin K Pandey, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi and Revenue Secretary, Sanjay Malhotra among others.

In the course of the consultations, Sitharaman expressed gratitude to the participants for sharing valuable suggestions and assured experts and representatives that their suggestions would be carefully examined and considered while preparing the Union Budget 2024-25. (With PTI Inputs)