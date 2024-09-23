Central Govt Employees LTC Rule Change: Flight Tickets For Visiting THESE Areas Can Be Claimed Under LTC, Check Eligibility, Time Period

New Delhi: The Government of India Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Department of Personnel & Training has issued an Office Memorandum (dated 17 September), regarding extension of LTC Relaxation to travel by air to visit North East Region, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar for Central Civil Services (Leave Travel Concession) Rules, 1988 - Relaxation to travel by air to visit North East Region, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar beyond 25 September 2024.

"The undersigned is directed to refer to this Department's OM No. 31011/15/2022-Estt.A-IV dated 11.10.2022 regarding relaxation to travel by air to visit North East Region, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar, and to say that in relaxation to CCS (LTC) Rules, 1988, the scheme allowing Government servants to travel by air to North East Region (NER), Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Union Territory of Ladakh and Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands (A&N) is extended for a further period of two years, w.e.f. 26th September, 2024 till 25th September, 2026," said the OM.

LTC Rule Change: Check Eligibility And Time Period

i. All eligible Government servants may avail LTC to visit any place in NER/A&N/J&K/Ladakh against the conversion of their one Home Town LTC in a four years' block period.

ii. Government servants, whose Home Town and Headquarters/ place of posting are same, they are not allowed the conversion of any Home Town LTC as they are not eligible for the Home Town LTC facility.

iii. The Government servant whose Home Town is situated in NER/A&N/J&K/Ladakh will also be allowed conversion of Home Town LTC for availing this Scheme to visit any place in any one of the three regions out of the above mentioned four regions except the region wherein his/her Hometown is situated.

iv. Fresh Recruits are also allowed conversion of one of the three Home Town LTCs in a block of four years, applicable to them to visit NER/A&N/J&K/Ladakh. In addition, they are allowed one additional conversion of Home Town LTC to visit UT of J&K/UT of Ladakh in a block of four years.

v. Government servants entitled to travel by air may avail this concession from their Headquarters in their entitled class of air by any airlines subject to the terms and conditions as enumerated in DoPT's OM. No. 31011/12/2022-Estt.A-IV dated 29.08.2022 read with DoPT's OM No. 31011/11/2023 - Pers. Policy A-IV dated 20.10.2023.

vi. Government servants not entitled to travel by air are allowed to travel by air in Economy class by any airlines subject to the terms and conditions as enumerated in DoPT's OM dated 29.08.2022 read with DoPT's OM No. 31011/11/2023 - Pers. Policy A-IV dated 20.10.2023 in the following sectors:-

a. Between Kolkata/Guwahati and any place in NER.

b. Between Kolkata/ Chennai/Visakhapatnam and Port Blair.

c.Between Delhi/Amritsar and any place in J&K/Ladakh.

Journey for these non-entitled employees from their Headquarters upto Kolkata/ Guwahati/ Chennai/ Visakhapatnam / Delhi/Amritsar shall be undertaken as per their entitlement.

vii. Air travel by Government employees to NER, J&K, Ladakh and A&N as mentioned in para (v) and (vi) above is allowed whether they avail the concession against Anywhere in India LTC or in lieu of the Home Town LTC, as permitted.

viii. Government servants not entitled to travel by air are also allowed to travel by air in Economy class by any airlines to any place in NER/A&N/J&K/Ladakh from their Headquarters directly, however, the reimbursement will be subject to the conditions as enumerated in DoPT's OM No. 31011/ 12/2022-Estt.A-IV dated 29.08.2022.

ix. The instructions regarding booking of air tickets through authorized travel agents, best available fares, slots, booking time, advances, reimbursement, etc., as mentioned in DoPT's OM No. 31011/12/2022- Estt.A-IV dated 29.08.2022 read with DoPT's OM No. 31011/11/2023 - Pers. Policy A-IV dated 20.10.2023 will also be applicable for this Special Dispensation Scheme.