Complimentary personal air accident cover of Rs 2.5 crore: Here's more about IndusInd Bank's first metal credit card

These are the key benefits of the ‘IndusInd Bank Pioneer Heritage Credit Card’.

Complimentary personal air accident cover of Rs 2.5 crore: Here&#039;s more about IndusInd Bank&#039;s first metal credit card

New Delhi: IndusInd Bank has launched its first metal credit card ‘PIONEER Heritage’ for the Bank’s ultra-high net worth segment of customers. 

Equipped with lucrative features and privileges across an array of categories like travel, wellness, lifestyle among others, the all-new credit card has been specially curated to match the requirements of affluent Indian professionals and entrepreneurs. 

Key benefits of the ‘IndusInd Bank Pioneer Heritage Credit Card’ include:

Insurance:

·         Complimentary personal air accident cover of Rs. 2.5 crores

·         Insurance cover for a sum up to the credit limit on the card

·         Lost baggage insurance of  Rs.1,00,000

·         Loss of travel document insurance of Rs. 75,000

Travel:

·         Unlimited complimentary access to participating international and domestic airport lounges

Financial:

·         Waiver on card annual fee if the cardholder meets the minimum spends criteria of INR 10,00,000 or more (combined spends of Primary and all Add-on Cards, if any) during the period

·         Lifetime waiver of late payment charges, cash advance fee as well as over limit fee

Lifestyle:

·         Unlimited complimentary golf games and lessons at select golf courses in India

·         4 complimentary movie tickets per quarter as well as  20% discount on events on bookmyshow.com

·         Complimentary membership for the card holder and his/her spouse to the Club ITC Culinaire

It is also part of the ‘World Elite’ platform by Mastercard comprising privileges that complement the lifestyle of the discerning few. The ‘World Elite’ platform is Mastercard’s signature global program that offers the choicest benefits to HNI cardholders across their passion points.

